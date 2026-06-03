Arab Finance: Vertika for Industry and Trade turned profitable at EGP 147,601 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, against net losses of EGP 71,523 in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Revenues increased to EGP 5.179 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 2.741 million in Q1 2025, while the loss per share reached EGP 0.006 when compared to an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.003.

Last April, the board members approved increasing the company’s issued capital to EGP 6.680 million from EGP 5.138 million by distributing 1.5:5 bonus shares.