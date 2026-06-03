Arab Finance: Marseilia Almasreia Alkhalegeya for Holding Investment generated a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 54.975 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, 386.41% year-on-year (YoY) higher than EGP 11.302 million, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.265 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.054 a year earlier.

Revenues hiked to EGP 538.396 million at the end of March 2026 from EGP 139.667 million in Q1 2025.

In February, Marseilia signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements for its new project, Marseilia Beach 6, in the North Coast.