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Anthropic said on Monday it has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, as the Claude chatbot maker races with arch rival OpenAI to go public in what would be one of the biggest IPOs of all time.
The move comes ahead of SpaceX's mega IPO, which is set to rewrite the record books as the Elon Musk-led company pursues a $1.75 trillion valuation.
If SpaceX raises the $75 billion it wants, the IPO would eclipse the world's largest to date, which was oil major Saudi Aramco's listing in 2019.
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is also preparing to confidentially file for a U.S. initial public offering in the coming weeks, Reuters had reported in May, citing a source familiar with the matter.
Here is an overview of the biggest IPOs globally, ranked by deal size:
Company | Offer Date | Sector | Deal Size
Saudi Aramco | 12/05/19 | Energy | $25.6 billion
Alibaba | 09/18/14 | Technology | $21.8 billion
SoftBank Corp | 12/10/18 | Communication Services | $21.3 billion
NTT Mobile | 10/22/98 | Communication Services | $18.1 billion
Visa | 03/18/08 | Financials | $17.9 billion
AIA | 10/21/10 | Financials | $17.8 billion
ENEL SpA | 11/01/99 | Utilities | $16.5 billion
Meta | 05/17/12 | Technology | $16 billion
General Motors | 11/17/10 | Consumer Discretionary | $15.8 billion
ICBC - H | 10/20/06 | Financials | $13.96 billion
(Compiled by Manya Saini and Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Maju Samuel and Sahal Muhammed)