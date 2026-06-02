Anthropic said on Monday ​it has confidentially ⁠filed for a U.S. initial ‌public offering, as the Claude chatbot maker races with ​arch rival OpenAI to go public in what would ​be one ​of the biggest IPOs of all time.

The move comes ahead of ⁠SpaceX's mega IPO, which is set to rewrite the record books as the Elon Musk-led company pursues a $1.75 trillion valuation.

If ​SpaceX ‌raises the $75 billion ⁠it ⁠wants, the IPO would eclipse the world's largest to ​date, which was oil ‌major Saudi Aramco's listing in ⁠2019.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is also preparing to confidentially file for a U.S. initial public offering in the coming weeks, Reuters had reported in May, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Here is an overview of the biggest IPOs globally, ranked by ‌deal size:

Company | Offer Date | Sector | Deal Size

Saudi Aramco | 12/05/19 | Energy | $25.6 billion

Alibaba | 09/18/14 | Technology | $21.8 billion

SoftBank Corp | 12/10/18 | Communication Services | $21.3 billion

NTT Mobile | 10/22/98 | Communication Services | $18.1 billion

Visa | 03/18/08 | Financials | $17.9 billion

AIA | 10/21/10 | Financials | $17.8 billion

ENEL SpA | 11/01/99 | Utilities | $16.5 billion

Meta | 05/17/12 | Technology | $16 billion

General Motors | 11/17/10 | Consumer Discretionary | $15.8 billion

ICBC - H | 10/20/06 | Financials | $13.96 billion

(Compiled by Manya ​Saini and ‌Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing ⁠by Shinjini Ganguli, ​Maju Samuel and Sahal Muhammed)