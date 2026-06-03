Arab Finance: International Company for Agriculture Crops (IFAP) recorded 63.53% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the financial results showed.

The profits reached EGP 210.058 million at the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 128.447 million a year earlier.

Net sales increased to EGP 1.953 billion from EGP 1.482 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.45 from EGP 0.31.

Established in 1995, the public shareholding company is engaged in farming, trading, and distribution of crops and seeds.