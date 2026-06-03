Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Tuesday's trading session down by 31.41 points, or 0.30 percent, to settle at 10,407.45 points.

A total of 126,346,529 shares were traded during the session, with a total value of QAR 371,229,227.366 through 26,691 transactions across all sectors.

The shares of 19 companies advanced, while those of 31 other companies declined, with the shares of four companies remaining unchanged.

Market capitalization at the close of trading stood at QAR 627,202,426,659.226 compared to QAR 626,898,681,295.948 in the previous session.

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