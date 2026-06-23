Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) ended trading lower on Monday, with its benchmark index falling 34.91 points, or 0.33%, to close at 10,446.04 points.

Trading activity during the session saw more than 132.4 million shares change hands, with a total value of approximately QR 343.8 million ($94.4 million) across 22,370 transactions spanning all sectors of the market.

Market performance was mixed, with shares in 22 listed companies advancing, while 25 companies recorded losses. Five companies finished the session unchanged from their previous closing prices.

The decline in the index was reflected in the market's overall value, with total market capitalization falling to QR 630.15 billion at the close of trading, compared with QR 632.76 billion in the previous session.

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