India's largest asset manager, SBI Funds Management, sold shares worth ​26.63 billion ⁠rupees ($278.50 million) to anchor investors including the sovereign wealth funds of ‌Singapore and Abu Dhabi, as part of its $1.2 billion IPO.

SBI Funds has allocated 46.4 ​million shares to anchor investors at 574 rupees, the upper end of the IPO ​price band, ​it said in a filing late Monday.

• The asset manager is seeking a valuation of up to 1.17 trillion rupees through its ⁠IPO, in what is set to be one of India's largest public offerings this year.

•The Government of Singapore was allocated 2.7 million shares, or 5.72% of the IPO anchor book, while the Monetary Authority of Singapore ​took 1.04%. ‌Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), ⁠Norway's sovereign wealth ⁠fund and BlackRock funds each bought 1.6 million shares.

• India's largest insurer, LIC, ​and Canada's Capital Group Global Equity Fund bought 3.1 ‌million shares, or 6.76%, each.

• Domestic mutual funds, ⁠including those of HDFC, ICICI and Axis, were allocated 37.2% of the anchor book, worth about 9.91 billion rupees.

• SBI Funds is a joint venture between the country's largest lender State Bank of India and Europe's largest asset manager Amundi. SBI and Amundi are offloading a total of 203.7 million shares in the offering, while SBI Funds is not selling new shares.

• The share sale to other investors will run ‌from July 14-16 with a price band of 545 to ⁠574 rupees per share. The stock is expected ​to list on Indian stock exchanges on July 21.

• SBI separately said last week it will sell a 1.42% stake in SBI Funds to ​30 investors ‌for 16.55 billion rupees in a pre-IPO placement.

($1 = 95.6200 ⁠Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas ​in Mexico City; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Tasim Zahid)