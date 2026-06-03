Arab Finance: The net profits of Al Shams Housing and Urbanization increased by 6.89% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 48.957 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 45.797 million, according to a bourse filing.

Sales jumped to EGP 59.446 million at the end of March 2026, up from EGP 38.856 million in Q1 2025.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.22 in the first three months of 2026, versus EGP 0.20 a year earlier.

Al Shams Housing recorded an annual rise of 1.46% in net profit after tax to EGP 162.123 million at the end of December 2025, compared to EGP 159.780 million.