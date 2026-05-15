Marking a significant milestone in the construction of the Riyah-1 and Riyah-2 wind farms — which together represent Oman’s largest wind-powered renewable energy project to date — all 36 wind turbine generator (WTG) sets have arrived at their respective sites in the southern part of Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO) Block 6 licence area.

A joint venture comprising OQ Alternative Energy (51%), a wholly owned subsidiary of OQ, and TotalEnergies (49%) is developing the two wind farms, the renewable energy output of which will be supplied to PDO under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

Riyah-1, under development at Amin in Dhofar Governorate, and Riyah-2 at nearby Nimr West, are identical wind farms, each featuring 18 wind turbines with a combined generation capacity of 234 MW.

Announcing the successful completion of the unloading of the wind turbines at the Port of Duqm and their safe transportation to the project sites, Sami Al Mazidi, Executive Managing Director (Renewable Energy Projects) at the OQ AE /nd TotalEnergies JV, commented: “I'm thrilled to announce a remarkable achievement for our team — the successful and safe delivery of all 36 full WTG sets to both Riyah-1 and Riyah-2 sites. This milestone reflects the extraordinary collaboration, dedication and hands-on involvement of stakeholders, shareholders and our team, including planning, coordination, customs, transportation, HSE and site operations. Safely delivering components of this magnitude is no small feat, and the obstacles we overcame together make this accomplishment even more impressive.”

Each WTG set is essentially a complete wind turbine unit that converts wind energy into electricity. A typical WTG set includes rotor blades, a hub (connecting the blades), a nacelle (housing key components such as the gearbox and generator), a generator, control systems, and transformer and electrical systems.

Earlier, Ghassan Al Siyabi, Commercial Specialist (Breakbulk & Project Cargo) at Port of Duqm, noted in a post that all 36 wind turbines represented a total cargo volume of 300,000 freight revenue tonnes (FRT), underscoring the magnitude of the work involved in the discharge, handling and transportation of the complex project cargo.

“Proud to have contributed to the Riyah 1 & 2 wind projects through Port of Duqm, supporting the handling of complex project cargo from vessel discharge to onward delivery. Moments like this highlight where real value is created — not just in operations, but in structuring solutions, coordinating stakeholders and enabling execution under pressure,” he remarked.

Shipments of wind turbines linked to the two wind farms began arriving at the Port of Duqm last November. Each wind turbine, towering nearly 200 metres high, can power approximately 2,400 homes.

According to OQ Alternative Energy, commercial operation of Riyah-1 and Riyah-2 remains on track for December 2026. At the same time, the North Oman Solar Project — also being developed by the OQAE/TotalEnergies JV — is on track for commercial operation in June 2026. The 128 MWp (105 MWac) utility-scale solar project is nearing completion at Saih Nihayda in the northern part of PDO’s licence area.

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