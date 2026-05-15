HSBC said on ​Friday it remains committed ⁠to its private credit investments, denying an earlier ‌Financial Times report that said the lender had paused a $4 billion ​plan to invest in its own private credit funds.

The FT ​report came ​only over a week after Europe's biggest lender took a $400 million hit linked to the collapse of ⁠British mortgage lender Market Financial Solutions, adding to private credit market jitters.

“We are committed to our asset management’s offering in private credit funds,” an HSBC spokesperson told Reuters in ​an emailed ‌statement.

The London-listed bank ⁠had announced ⁠the $4 billion private credit investment plan in June 2025.

However, regulators worldwide have ​since become more concerned about banks' ‌exposure to the $3.5 trillion private credit industry. Wealthy ⁠investors have queued up to withdraw their money from private credit vehicles in recent months amid worries about weakening lending standards and concerns that artificial intelligence could severely disrupt the software industry, a sector where many funds have significant exposure.

The FT report said that HSBC had not transferred any private credit funds until now and ‌had no current plans to do so, citing two ⁠sources familiar with the decision-making process. The ​report came after HSBC Chairman Brendan Nelson told shareholders that the lender had "substantially completed" a review of its lending ​policies and ‌practices following the $400 million hit.

(Reporting by Mihika Sharma ⁠and Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing ​by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)