AL RUSTAQ - Nama Water Services continues the implementation of the Wadi Al Sahtan Water Transmission and Distribution Network Project in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq, an area where rugged mountainous terrain, winding routes and complex rock formations present unique engineering challenges.

The project is being delivered through carefully designed engineering solutions that balance infrastructure development with environmental sustainability.

As part of the first phase, the project has reached 46 per cent completion, with a total investment of RO 17.2 million. The initiative forms part of Nama Water Services’ ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of water supply systems in mountainous and rural areas while supporting urban expansion and future development requirements.

Eng Saif bin Mohammed al Gharbi, Project Manager, said the project reflects Nama Water Services’ strategic approach to developing a sustainable and efficient water infrastructure system, noting that implementing projects in geographically challenging environments demonstrates a high level of institutional readiness in managing resources and infrastructure.

He added that the project is part of Nama Water Services’ broader investment portfolio, which exceeds RO 1 billion across various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, supporting the long-term development of the water sector and the sustainability of water supplies nationwide.

Construction activities currently involve approximately 300 engineers, technicians and field personnel, who continue to carry out works in demanding terrain that requires continuous operational readiness and precision throughout all stages of implementation.

Designed to enhance water services and support community stability, the project will provide reliable and sustainable water supplies, reduce reliance on alternative water sources and strengthen the integration of essential services in the targeted areas.

Al Gharbi explained that construction activities require intensive engineering work due to the combination of steep slopes and complex geological formations, which pose significant challenges for excavation and network installation works. He noted that project teams are implementing the works according to carefully planned phases that take into account terrain variations and elevation differences to ensure long-term network reliability and operational efficiency.

Since construction commenced in June 2025, work has progressed across multiple phases, with completed activities including sections of distribution networks, excavation and pipeline installation works along mountainous routes, as well as progress on pumping facilities and storage reservoirs.

The project is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027 and is expected to provide a significant boost to water infrastructure in the Wilayat while supporting Nama Water Services’ objective of delivering sustainable, efficient and resilient services.

The scope of work includes more than 65 kilometres of transmission and distribution pipelines, a fully integrated pumping system comprising nine booster pumping stations and one main pumping station, elevated storage tanks with a combined capacity of 600 cubic metres, and a ground reservoir with a storage capacity of 8,000 cubic metres. The facilities will also be supported by modern water disinfection systems to ensure water quality.

Upon completion, the project will provide more than 840 household connections, benefiting approximately 4,200 residents and improving the reliability and accessibility of water services in the area.

Beyond its operational benefits, the project is expected to generate economic and social value by supporting small and medium enterprises through project-related contracts, enhancing local value creation and creating future employment opportunities in operation, maintenance and associated services.

Local value added generated by the project has already exceeded RO 1.04 million and is expected to reach approximately RO 2.5 million by the end of the project.

The second phase will extend water services to newly developed residential areas across Wadi Al Sahtan, helping meet future demand, accommodate urban growth and further reinforce the resilience and sustainability of the wilayat’s water infrastructure.

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