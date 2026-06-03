Egypt - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced that net foreign assets (NFAs) in Egypt’s banking sector rose to approximately $22.903bn, equivalent to EGP 1.229trn, in April 2026, up from $21.320bn, or EGP 1.164trn, in March.

Net foreign assets are among the most important indicators of banking sector stability and resilience, reflecting the difference between foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities held by the banking system.

According to a report issued by the CBE on Tuesday, total foreign assets held by Egypt’s banking sector—including the central bank and commercial banks—reached EGP 5.049trn in April, compared with EGP 4.921trn in March. Total foreign liabilities stood at EGP 3.820trn, up from EGP 3.756trn during the same period.

The US dollar exchange rate stood at EGP 54.6366 in March before easing to EGP 53.6663 in April.

Shaimaa Wagih, a banking expert, explained that net foreign assets represent the difference between banks’ foreign currency assets—such as deposits, securities, and reserves—and their foreign currency liabilities.

She noted that positive NFAs indicate that the banking sector holds a surplus of foreign currency assets over its obligations, providing a strong signal of banks’ ability to meet market demand for foreign currencies without creating additional pressures.

Shaimaa Wagih

According to Wagih, the increase in NFAs enhances the central bank’s capacity to intervene flexibly in the foreign exchange market, helping to shield the Egyptian pound from sharp fluctuations and support exchange-rate stability over the medium term.

She added that stronger foreign asset positions also improve banks’ ability to finance the real economy while maintaining adequate foreign currency buffers. This enables lenders to extend foreign currency financing to export-oriented businesses and investment projects, supporting export growth, creating new investment opportunities, and reducing dependence on costly external borrowing.

Wagih further noted that the rise in NFAs strengthens Egypt’s ability to meet its international obligations, enhancing the country’s attractiveness to foreign direct investment and reinforcing its position as a stable financial destination in the region.

She said the improvement also supports liquidity and financial flexibility, as a larger foreign currency surplus provides banks with greater capacity to manage liquidity, meet customer demand, and mitigate pressures on the banking sector during periods of economic volatility or unexpected external shocks.

Wagih argued that the increase in NFAs reflects more than a temporary improvement, describing it as the outcome of a longer-term strategy pursued by the central bank in coordination with broader government economic policies. These efforts include the gradual stabilisation of the foreign exchange market, the strengthening of official reserves, the expansion of banking sector support for exporters and investment projects, and the restoration of domestic and international confidence in Egypt’s ability to manage currency-related challenges.

She added that sustained stability in net foreign assets provides an important buffer against potential external shocks, including volatility in global energy markets, disruptions to international trade, and fluctuations in commodity prices, thereby enhancing the overall resilience of the Egyptian economy.

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