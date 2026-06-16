Doha, Qatar: Moody’s Ratings has affirmed Qatar International Islamic Bank’s (QIIB) long-term issuer rating at (A2), while maintaining a ‘Stable’ outlook.

Moody’s indicated that the affirmation reflects the resilience of the Bank’s financial performance and its continued ability to withstand evolving operating conditions.

In its latest report, Moody’s stated that the affirmation of the Bank’s ratings and the maintenance of the stable outlook are underpinned, at the standalone level, by the strength of QIIB’s core financial fundamentals, particularly its solid capital position and sound liquidity levels.

The Bank’s Tangible Common Equity (TCE) to Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) ratio stood at a strong 16% as of the end of March 2026. In addition, QIIB maintains a “very high” provisioning coverage ratio of 214%, providing substantial protection against potential pressures on asset quality.

The report further noted that QIIB benefits from “exceptional operating efficiency” that supports profitability over the medium term, as reflected in its outstanding cost-to-income ratio of 21% and a return on tangible banking assets of around 2%.

Moody’s also highlighted the strength of the Bank’s funding profile, which is primarily supported by a stable and diversified domestic retail deposit base, reducing exposure to deposit outflows and refinancing risks.

Moody’s added that the Stable outlook appropriately balances expectations of a recovery in profitability and the maintenance of sound capital and liquidity buffers against temporary pressures arising from regional operating challenges.

On Moody’s rating action, QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed al-Shaibei (pictured) said: “We are pleased to maintain our strong credit ratings from Moody’s at (A2) with a Stable outlook."

“This affirmation, particularly amid current conditions and emerging challenges, represents renewed recognition of the resilience of our financial position and validates the success of our prudent risk management strategy, as well as our continued commitment to maintaining strong and sustainable liquidity and capital levels.” Dr al-Shaibei noted, “We highly value Moody’s recognition of QIIB’s structural strengths, particularly our exceptional operating efficiency, which continues to distinguish us within the banking sector, as evidenced by our 21 percent cost-to-income ratio. We also take pride in our robust retail banking franchise and stable deposit base.

“These strengths, together with our solid capital position represented by a 16 percent TCE-to-RWA ratio and provisioning coverage exceeding 214 percent, provide us with the flexibility and resilience needed to absorb temporary pressures on asset quality, safeguard profitability and support stronger growth over the medium term.

“Our confidence remains firmly anchored in the strength and resilience of the Qatari economy, which benefits from one of the strongest sovereign credit profiles globally. The banking sector’s ability to withstand shocks continues to be supported by the proactive measures and ongoing support provided by the State and the Qatar Central Bank, creating a secure and stable operating environment for the financial sector.”

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