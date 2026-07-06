Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s commercial banks total assets witnessed robust performance supported by strong liquidity positions, increased lending activity, and continued investments.

The total assets of commercial banks operating in Qatar increased by 6 percent to QR2.2 trillion in May this year according to Qatar Central Bank (QCB) official data.

Qatar Central Bank posted on its X platform the key banking sector indicators registered increase in May this year compared to the previous year. The key highlights from May 2026 Monthly Monetary Bulletin showed that the total assets of commercial banks saw year-on-year expansion reaching QR2.2 trillion.

The rise in assets underscores the sector’s resilience and its critical role in supporting Qatar’s broader economic diversification goals under National Vision 2030.

On the other hand the total domestic deposits also surged by 7.1 percent on yearly basis to reach QR897.9bn in May last year. While the domestic credit in the same period soared 1.6 percent year-on-year to QR1.36 trillion.

The post further stated that the total broad money supply (M2) increased by 9.6 percent to reach QR800.9bn in May 2026 on year-on-year basis.

Qatari banks maintain strong capital positions, healthy liquidity levels, and robust asset quality. These factors have enabled the sector to withstand global economic shocks, fluctuations in energy markets, and periods of regional uncertainty. The banking system’s stability has also been reinforced by conservative lending practices and effective risk management frameworks

The sector’s ability to sustain asset growth, maintain liquidity, and generate profits reflects the strength of Qatar’s economic fundamentals and prudent regulatory oversight.

The Qatar Central Bank plays a vital role in safeguarding financial stability through stringent regulatory oversight. Its proactive approach to supervision, capital adequacy requirements, and liquidity management has helped ensure that banks remain resilient in a rapidly changing global financial environment.

The QCB’s financial technology vision is based on developing, diversifying and increasing the competitiveness of Qatar’s financial technology and services sector through pioneering infrastructure and providing solutions that positively impact the customer experience.

Significant progress has been made in implementing the strategic objectives outlined in the Third Financial Sector Strategy, QCB’s 2024-2030 Strategy, the FinTech Strategy, and the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Strategy for the financial sector.

As part of the commitment to support the emerging national companies in the field of financial technology, which contributes to building an advanced digital financial and banking system, QCB continued to grant licenses to financial technology companies to conduct their services.

QCB remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering leading and valuable initiatives by providing the necessary infrastructure and legislative support for the growth of the financial technology sector in the country, supporting companies within this sector to introduce innovative solutions, drive sectoral development, and enhance operational efficiency and innovation in banking services, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

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