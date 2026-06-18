Doha, Qatar: The total assets of Qatar’s banking sector grew by 1.8% month-on-month (MoM) (up 2.5% versus year-end 2025) to QR2.206 trillion in April this year, QNB Financial Services (QNBFS), has said in its monthly banking sector update.

The banking sector loan book remained flat MoM (up 1.8% versWus year-end 2025), while deposits increased by 1.7% MoM (up 5.3% versus year-end 2025) in April 2026.

As such, the Loans to Deposits Ratio (LDR) decreased to 133% in April versus 135% in March (December 2025: 137%). However, as per QCB’s guideline for calculating the LDR (including stable sources of funds), the LDR is well below the 100% limit.

The public sector deposits expanded by 3.1% MoM (up 5% versus FY2025) in April 2026. Looking at segment details, the government segment represents approximately 31% of public sector deposits increased by 4% MoM (declined 1.6% versus FY2025).

Moreover, the government institutions’ which represents approximately 54% of public sector deposits also increased by 2.1% MoM (up 7.6% versus FY2025), while the semi-government institutions’ segment (represents ~15% of public sector deposits) expanded by 4.8% MoM (+10.4% versus FY2025) during April 2026.

The non-resident deposits moved up by 1.3% MoM (up 6.8% versus FY2025) during April this year. Non-resident deposits as a percentage of total deposits moved up from 18.8% in FY2025 to 19% in April 2026.

The private sector deposits climbed up 0.8% MoM (up 5% versus FY2025) in the review period. On the private sector front, companies & institutions receded by 1.9% sequentially (rose by 4.8% versus FY2025). On the other hand, the consumer segment increased by 2.9% MoM (increased 5.1% versus FY2025).

The report noted that the overall loan book remained flat MoM in April as result of strong performance from international loans and flat private sector loans offsetting weak performance from the public sector.

The total public sector loans sequentially receded by 2.7% (declined 6.5% versus FY2025) in April 2026.

The government segment which represents approximately 40% of public sector loans decreased by 0.7% MoM (up 14.2% versus FY2025), while the government institutions segment that representing approximately 51% of total public sector loans contracted by 4.7% MoM.

On the other hand, the semi-government institutions’ segment which is approximately 9% of total public sector loans contributed positively although immaterially, moving up by 0.8% MoM (up11.3% versus FY2025) during April 2026.

The total private sector loans remained flat MoM (rose 0.9% versus FY2025) during the month of April with the Real Estate segment increasing 2.7% MoM, while personal loans declining 1.3%. All other segments were

flat.

Meanwhile outside Qatar, loans expanded sequentially by 7.9% in April this year, up 49.2% versus year-end 2025.

The banking sector liquid assets to total assets stood at 31% in April, in line with 30% in January/February/March, which remains in a strong position.

The Qatar banking sector Loan Provisions to Gross Loans remained flat at 4.1% MoM in April this year compared to 4% as of year-end 2025.

The Loan Loss Provisions remained flat MoM (increased 4.6% versus year-end 2025). So far Stage 3 loans have remained stable. Banks continue to provide buffers for Stage 1 & 2 loans.

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