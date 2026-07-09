Bahrain - Al Salam Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Procural to launch an innovative business enablement programme aimed at driving the growth and expansion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) throughout the kingdom.

The initiative is designed to connect corporate clients with lucrative new commercial opportunities to strengthen their access to wider business networks.

Through this collaboration, Al Salam Bank’s SME clients will gain direct access to Procural’s specialised digital business platform. The network connects businesses with procurement opportunities, buyers, suppliers and commercial partners across multiple industry sectors.

The platform will enable clients to identify new opportunities more efficiently, streamline access to sourcing tenering activities, and expand their market reach through a connected, dynamic business ecosystem.

Al Salam Bank’s chief retail banking officer Mohammed Buhijji said: “At Al Salam Bank, we recognise that supporting SMEs requires more than providing financial solutions alone. Businesses today require access to opportunities, stronger commercial networks, and practical tools that help them grow and compete more effectively.

“Through this partnership with Procural, we are extending our support beyond banking by introducing solutions that directly contribute to the long-term success and sustainability of our SME clients.”

The initiative positions Al Salam Bank among the first financial institutions in Bahrain to introduce a business support offering of this nature, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to innovation and strengthening its role as a long-term growth partner for the kingdom’s entrepreneurial and SME community.

Procural founder and chief executive officer Uzair Usman said: “We’re pleased to partner with Al Salam Bank on an initiative that delivers tangible value to SMEs and helps businesses connect more efficiently with new commercial opportunities. Our platform is designed to simplify access to procurement ecosystems and create stronger business connections, and together we look forward to supporting the continued growth of Bahrain’s SME sector.”

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