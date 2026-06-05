In a significant step toward enhancing regional financial integration, the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced that the national payment card HIMYAN is now accepted in the Kingdom of Bahrain, enabling cardholders to conduct purchase and cash withdrawal transactions across the country.

The expansion comes as part of QCB’s ongoing efforts to develop digital payment systems and services under the Third Financial Sector Strategy, while strengthening cooperation among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

With the new arrangement, HIMYAN cardholders can use the card at various points of sale and automated teller machines (ATMs) in Bahrain in accordance with the highest standards of security and protection.

The latest development follows QCB’s announcement on December 18, 2025, regarding the acceptance of the HIMYAN card in the State of Kuwait, allowing users to access similar services there.

QCB said the expansion reflects its commitment to enhancing regional integration in payment systems and broadening the adoption of national payment solutions across GCC countries.

Launched by Qatar Central Bank, HIMYAN is the first national payment card carrying a Qatari brand. The initiative forms part of the bank’s broader strategy to promote innovation and accelerate digital transformation within Qatar’s financial sector.

The card provides secure and efficient local payment solutions while supporting the development of a modern digital payments ecosystem aligned with the country's economic and technological ambitions.

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