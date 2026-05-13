Muscat – Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) welcomed His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Tuesday during his first visit to the company, where he inaugurated Bait Al Haitham, PDO’s Integrated Operations Centre (IOC), marking a major milestone in the company’s history.

The inauguration of the centre reflects Oman’s continued focus on digital transformation, operational integration and the adoption of advanced technologies in the energy sector, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the sultanate’s ambition to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Bait Al Haitham, a world-class facility, represents a key milestone in PDO’s transformation journey by centralising the monitoring and control of the company’s oil, gas, power and terminal operations within a single integrated environment.

The state-of-the-art centre enables integrated decision-making, improves operational efficiency and reliability, supports remote operations, and enhances safety performance through real-time coordination and collaboration across PDO’s operational assets.

The centre oversees a vast operational network, including 227 producing oil fields, 39 producing gas fields, 29 main production stations, 15 power generation stations, 1,400MW of power generation capacity, and more than 13,000 active wells connected through extensive pipeline and transmission infrastructure.

The facility also supports PDO’s long-term ambition to strengthen operational resilience, optimise resource management, and reinforce Oman’s position as a leading energy producer.

The project has been implemented with a strong focus on capability development, operational optimisation and national workforce empowerment. The facility currently accommodates 279 employees and has achieved a 95% Omanisation rate.

In a statement to Oman News Agency, Dr Aflah Said Al Hadhrami, Managing Director of PDO, said, “The historic visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to PDO marks a proud and defining moment in the company’s transformation journey. His Majesty’s inauguration of Bait Al Haitham reflects the continued Royal support for the energy sector and reinforces the national importance of innovation, operational excellence and digital transformation in advancing Oman’s sustainable development goals.”

“As His Majesty’s first visit to PDO, this occasion is a great source of pride and inspiration for all PDO employees, particularly our Omani talent, who continue to lead and shape the company’s future. It also reinforces the confidence placed in PDO as a key national energy institution supporting the sultanate’s economic growth, energy security and long-term resilience,” he added.

Operational and safety milestones

In 2025, PDO achieved its highest oil production rate since 2002, while the company’s Omanisation rate reached 92.7%.

In occupational and operational safety, PDO completed ten years without a single lost-time injury in its exploration operations. Over the past year, the company recorded a 15% reduction in lost-time injuries compared with 2024, a 40% reduction in vehicle accidents, and an 85% reduction in Level 1 and Level 2 process safety incidents compared with 2020.

On the technology front, PDO is piloting 30 key initiatives to explore new growth areas and address technical challenges, including produced water management, energy management, artificial lift, enhanced oil recovery and production measurement. In addition, 22 new technologies are being deployed to support energy and water management, artificial lift and well construction.

PDO retained around RO1bn of its total supply chain expenditure within Oman. The company spent RO350mn with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and community contracting companies, directed RO273mn towards Omani-manufactured products, and created 2,552 job opportunities for Omanis through its In-Country Value programme.

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