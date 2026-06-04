Gold prices gained on Thursday, supported by ‌lower crude oil prices and a weaker dollar, as investors assessed renewed expectations for a resolution to ​the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $4,461.09 per ounce, as of 0218 GMT. U.S. gold ​futures for ​August delivery gained 0.5% to $4,487.90.

The dollar eased, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies.

"Gold's gains are still very much at the mercy of ⁠oil and the dollar. It only moves higher when they pull back, making it highly dependent on positive U.S.-Iran headlines for any sustained momentum," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire to end hostilities, the Trump ​administration said on ‌Wednesday, boosting hopes for ⁠a broader deal ⁠to end the Iran conflict.

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution on Wednesday to ​block U.S. President Donald Trump from continuing the war against ‌Iran, reflecting growing concern among members of his party about ⁠the three-month-old conflict.

Oil prices eased in early trade on Thursday, as the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel boosted hopes of a U.S.-Iran peace deal.

Elevated oil prices can accelerate inflation and keep interest rates higher for longer. While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams noted that he does not expect upside risks to inflation caused by the war in the Middle East to be long-lasting and reiterated there was no ‌need at this time to change U.S. monetary policy.

"I don't ⁠think we've seen the end of the bull run, ​but it is clearly time for a shakeout in general. So I anticipate choppy trade as we head into the year end, with a slight upwards bias of around $5,000," said Matt ​Simpson, a senior ‌analyst at StoneX.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $73.13 per ounce, platinum gained ⁠0.7% to $1,872.11, and palladium added 0.9% to $1,313.51.

(Reporting ​by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Ronojoy Mazumdar)