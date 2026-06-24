Gold prices in Egypt fell sharply on Tuesday, pressured by a steep decline in global bullion markets and the continued stability of the Egyptian pound against the US dollar, pushing the precious metal to its lowest level since the start of 2026.

According to an analysis by Gold Bullion, local gold prices dropped by around EGP 90 per gram at the start of trading. The price of 21-karat gold, the most widely traded grade in the Egyptian market, opened at EGP 5,850 per gram and remained at that level at the time of reporting, marking its lowest price this year.

The report noted that gold’s continued trading below the key psychological level of EGP 6,000 per gram intensified selling pressure after the metal failed to regain that threshold in recent days. As a result, prices broke below EGP 5,900 and stabilized around EGP 5,850 per gram.

The decline was primarily driven by a sharp drop in global gold prices, with the international ounce falling to its lowest level in nearly two weeks. The weakness in global markets has had a direct impact on local pricing, particularly as exchange-rate stability has made international movements the dominant factor influencing domestic prices.

Gold Bullion highlighted that the US dollar continues to trade below EGP 50 in Egyptian banks, reflecting stable monetary conditions and reducing the influence of currency fluctuations on local gold prices compared with previous periods.

Market indicators also showed a narrowing gap between actual market prices and fair-value pricing based on international gold prices and exchange rates, suggesting greater stability and moderating local demand.

The Egyptian gold market saw strong buying activity last week as consumers and investors sought to take advantage of lower prices. However, demand has eased this week as expectations of further declines encouraged many buyers to postpone purchases in anticipation of more attractive entry levels.

Supply conditions have also improved, particularly for gold bars and coins. Availability increased after shortages in small-weight bullion products caused by last week’s surge in demand, helping reduce pricing distortions across the market.

Globally, gold came under significant pressure as the US dollar climbed to its highest level in a year amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates during the second half of 2026.

Gold prices fell by nearly 2% during Tuesday’s session, with spot gold dropping to a low of $4,091 per ounce from an opening level of $4,192. Prices were trading near $4,109 per ounce at the time of writing.

The metal lost more than $100 per ounce in a single session as bearish momentum accelerated. Investors are closely monitoring whether prices will break below the $4,100 level, a move that could pave the way toward testing the key psychological support level of $4,000 per ounce.

Market sentiment has been further impacted by rising expectations for additional US interest-rate increases. Bank of America recently forecast three consecutive hikes in September, October, and December, reversing its earlier expectation that rates would remain unchanged through year-end.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs lowered the probability of a US recession to 15% from 20%, citing stronger labor market data and easing geopolitical risks. The improved economic outlook is seen as giving the Federal Reserve more room to continue tightening monetary policy in its fight against inflation.

Higher interest rates are typically negative for gold because the metal does not generate income, making yield-bearing assets more attractive to investors during periods of monetary tightening.

Markets currently assign an 88% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates before the end of the year, suggesting that pressure on both global and local gold prices may persist in the months ahead.

Investors are expected to closely monitor international gold price movements in the coming days, as they remain the most influential factor for Egypt’s gold market amid exchange-rate stability and shifting expectations regarding US monetary policy.

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