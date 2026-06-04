MUMBAI - India plans to scrap capital gains tax ​on foreign ⁠portfolio investments in government securities, which could help boost ‌such inflows, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The ​South Asian nation is looking to attract foreign capital to counteract pressure ​on its ​rupee currency, which has weakened more than 5% since the start of the year, squeezed by higher ⁠oil prices and foreign portfolio outflows in equities.

The Economic Times newspaper was the first to report Wednesday's cabinet approval of the plan. The finance ministry did not immediately respond ​to a ‌Reuters email ⁠seeking comment.

India's ⁠benchmark bond yield eased one basis point to 7.01% in opening trade.

It ​was not immediately clear when the ‌plan will take effect.

Foreign investors ⁠are subject to a long-term capital gains tax of 12.5% on listed shares and bonds held longer than 12 months. A withholding tax of 20% they pay on interest earned in government bonds may also be removed, the source said.

India stands more or less in line with global standards on equity taxation, but is among ‌the few countries that tax non-resident flows into debt, ⁠said the source, who sought anonymity as ​the decision is confidential and not yet made public.

Foreign investors have maintained net positive flows into Indian government debt this ​year, investing $1.4 ‌billion, but nearly $28 billion has been pulled from ⁠equity markets.

(Reporting by Ira ​Dugal; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar and Clarence Fernandez)