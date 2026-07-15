Bahrain Bourse (BHB) has announced that as of today, and according to the invitation announced by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Bahraini and non-Bahraini investors can directly subscribe through the primary market of BHB in the Government Development Bond issue 47 (BD200 million).

The bonds have been issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of Bahrain by executing their orders through registered brokers at Bahrain Bourse.

Thereafter, investors will be able to trade the bond on the secondary market at BHB once listed, which is expected to be on August 2.

Bahrain Bourse specified that the subscription period through the registered brokers will be today from 9.30am until 11am.

The minimum subscription size is 500 bonds per subscriber.

The BD200m bond issued at a par value of BD1 each on July 19 for a period of two years maturing on July 19, 2028.

The annual fixed return on these securities is seven per cent, and will be paid bi-annually on January 19 and July 19 every year throughout the period of this issue, commencing on January 19, 2027 up to and including the maturity date.

The CBB issued the Government Development Bond on behalf of the Government of Bahrain.

The Government of Bahrain directly guarantees the bond securities.