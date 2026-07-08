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Amazon.com said on Tuesday it is looking to raise $25 billion through a U.S. dollar bond sale, in the company's latest push to fund its hefty AI investments.
Tech companies have been tapping debt markets and launching equity sales to fund their costly AI infrastructure build-out. Big Tech, including Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta, are expected to spend more than $700 billion on AI this year.
Peak demand for the offering reached $62 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg News, which also first reported about the latest offering.
The offering includes a mix of fixed-rate and floating-rate notes, across eight tranches, with maturities ranging from 2029 to 2066, according to a final term sheet filed on Tuesday.
An Amazon spokesperson said proceeds from the bond sale will be used for corporate purposes, including future capital expenditures and repaying upcoming debt maturities.
Turning to debt and equity offerings for capital marks a shift for the Silicon Valley giants, who have typically relied on their cash reserves to fund their investments. The recent debt offerings have seen strong investor appetite.
Google-parent Alphabet last month said it would raise some $85 billion in an upsized equity sale. Facebook-parent Meta earlier this year sold investment-grade bonds worth $25 billion, following a $30 billion bond sale in October, which was the company's biggest ever.
Amazon said in its exchange filing that Barclays, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint book-running managers for the offering.
The company had in March targeted a $37 billion raise in a heavily oversubscribed 11-part bond sale.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru and Nupur Anand in New York, additional reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar, Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel)