Arab Finance: EFG Hermes, part of EFG Holding, successfully concluded advisory on the EGP 1.139 billion securitized bond issuance for MLF Finance, according to an emailed press release.

The offering marks the company’s first issuance under its new EGP 12 billion securitization program.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG Hermes for Securitization as the issuance’s special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The issuance is comprised of four tranches, carrying a 78-month tenor with variable interest rates.

Tranche A is valued at EGP 187.9 million, holding a tenor of 13 months. It has a credit rating of AA+.

Holding a 36-month tenor, tranche B amounts to EGP 449.9 million, with a credit rating of AA.

Tranche C will mature in 60 months at a value of EGP 341.7 million, carrying a credit rating of A+

Finally, trench D stands at EGP 159.5 million, with a 78-month tenor and a credit rating of A-

On his part, Ahmed Zahran, Founder, CEO, and Managing Director at MLF-Finance, said: "We have obtained approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for a broader EGP 12 billion securitization program, which will further support our growth strategy and expansion plans within Egypt’s non-banking financial sector."

Maie Hamdy, Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, commented: “This issuance for MLF Finance marks a significant step forward in expanding the company’s access to diversified financing channels.”

Hamdy added: “By structuring the first transaction under MLF Finance’s EGP 12 billion program, we continue to reinforce our commitment to delivering tailored, high-impact debt capital market solutions that empower our clients to pursue sustainable growth with enhanced financial flexibility.”

EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor, sole transaction manager, book-runner, underwriter, and arranger for the transaction.

The National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the Commercial International Bank (CIB), and Banque du Caire acted as underwriters. Meanwhile, the NBE served as custodian, and Banque du Caire served as the placement agent.

Industrial Development Bank (IDB) was one of the subscribers. Dreny & Partners acted as legal advisor, whereas KPMG served as the auditor.

