​Pakistan's sovereign ⁠dollar bonds fell as much as 2 ‌cents on Friday, Tradeweb data showed, after the country bombed ​targets in Afghanistan's major cities overnight.

Bonds in Egypt and ​Jordan are also ​under downward pressure amid geopolitical turmoil.

Pakistan's 2051 maturity shed the most, losing just over 2 cents ⁠to be bid at 98.76 cents, the lowest in a month.

The attacks are the first time Pakistan has directly targeted its former allies, and ​described the ‌situation as "open war."

"The ⁠timing of ⁠the recent strikes is particularly unfavourable, as IMF staff are ​currently in Pakistan to negotiate the ‌third review, which is ⁠expected to unlock the next tranche of funding,"Callee Davis, Senior Emerging Markets Economist at Oxford Economics, said.

Rising geopolitical risks could indirectly increase pressure on Pakistan’s fiscal and external accounts, Davis said.

Certain sovereign bonds in Egypt also fell by around 1 cent, hitting their lowest in a month, while Jordan's 2047 maturity ‌also fell by roughly 1 cent.

Tensions in ⁠the Middle East are high ​as the United States and Iran ended talks in Geneva with no sign of a breakthrough. U.S. ​President Donald ‌Trump has ordered a military build-up ⁠in the region.

