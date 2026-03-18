Muscat - On behalf of the Government of Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has announced the new issue of Government Development Bonds. The size of the new issue is RO75 million(with a green shoe option not exceeding RO 25 million), with a maturity period of7 yearsand will carry a coupon rate of4.25% p.a.

The issue will be open for subscription from 24 March 2026 to 30 March 2026 while the auction will be held on Tuesday 31 March 2026.The issue date will be onThursday 2 April 2026.Interest on the new bonds will be paid semiannually on2 April and 2 October, every year until maturity date on2 April 2033.

Noteworthy, the 82nd Government Development Bonds issue is offered to all investors, residents and non-residents (irrespective of their nationality). Investors may apply for these Bonds through the competitive bidding process only and may submit bids through commercial licensed banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman during the subscription period.

Furthermore, investors with applications ofRO 1 millionand above may submit their bids directly to CBO, at their own discretion, after getting them endorsed from their banks.

Notably, the Bonds are direct and unconditional obligations of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Finance. The Bonds can be used as collateral to obtain loans from any local commercial licensed banks and can also be traded at prevailing market rates through Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX).

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