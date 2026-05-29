Asian bonds drew renewed foreign inflows in April after a month ​of selling, ⁠as a fragile Middle East ceasefire agreement briefly ‌eased fears of a prolonged stagflation.

Foreigners bought a net $4.28 billion of ​local bonds in Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand and India, ​partly reversing the prior ​month's $7.57 billion in outflows, data from local regulators and bond market associations showed.

A fresh U.S. ⁠military strike on Iran on Wednesday, and reports of missile attacks in Kuwait challenged the optimism surrounding peace talks and a ceasefire that took effect ​in early April.

Indonesia ‌led inflows, ⁠with foreigners ⁠purchasing about $3.1 billion worth of Indonesian bonds last month, after $1.8 billion of ​net sales in March.

"Most of ‌the inflows were in SRBIs (short-term, IDR-denominated ⁠monetary instruments issued by the central bank) after Bank Indonesia pushed the yields higher," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Malaysian bonds witnessed a second successive monthly foreign inflow of about $956.79 million.

"Investors see the country (Malaysia) as one of the most resilient in the region in the face ‌of high energy prices," ANZ's Goh said.

South Korean ⁠and Thai bond markets attracted cross-border inflows ​of $700 million and $349 million, respectively.

Foreigners, however, pulled $826 million from Indian debt securities on caution over the impact ​of high ‌oil prices on the country’s inflation, growth ⁠and external position.

(Reporting ​by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Eileen Soreng)