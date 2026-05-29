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Angola on Thursday announced the results of its tender offer for its 2028 and 2029 Eurobonds, saying it would pay bondholders $750 million to buy back some of the debt and issue more longer-dated debt to ease pressure on its public finances.
The Southern African oil producer invited holders of two existing bonds — $1.75 billion of 8.25% notes due 2028 and $1.75 billion of 8% notes due 2029 — to sell them back early.
To fund the buyback, Angola sold $1.5 billion in new bonds consolidated into existing series maturing in 2031 and 2037, at rates of 9.244% and 9.875%, respectively.
Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan managed the transaction.
Angola's deal is part of a broader trend among Africa's oil-producing nations. The Republic of Congo last week bought back nearly all of its own 2032 international bond and replaced it with new debt maturing in 2036, in a similar effort to push repayment deadlines further into the future.
Higher oil prices have given both governments a window of relative financial stability, which they are using to clean up their debt profiles.