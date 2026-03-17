Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a combined value of EGP 47 billion on Monday, March 16th.

The offering includes three fixed-rate bonds: the first auction at EGP 8 billion with a two-year maturity period, and the second at EGP 20 billion with a tenor of three years.

The third offering totaled EGP 10 billion, holding a tenor of five years.

The CBE also auctioned zero-coupon T-bonds worth EGP 7 billion, maturing in 688 days. This is in addition to a floating-rate T-bond at EGP 2 billion.