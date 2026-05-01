Iraq has commenced work on an oil pipeline linking Basra to ​Haditha with ⁠a planned capacity of 2.5 million barrels per ‌day, the state news agency said on Friday citing the oil ​ministry, as the OPEC producer seeks to expand export routes.

About $1.5 billion ​has been ​allocated for the project, although its pace will depend on securing further budget allocations, the ministry ⁠said.

The 700-kilometre (435-mile) pipeline will transport crude for export through multiple routes, including Syria's Baniyas, Turkey’s Ceyhan and Jordan's Aqaba, while also supplying refineries along its path, a ​ministry ‌spokesperson said.

On Sunday, ⁠Prime Minister ⁠Mohammed Shia al-Sudani chaired a meeting to follow up on the ​Basra-Haditha pipeline project, approved in 2024, ‌and said it had been ⁠conceived as a proactive step anticipating current regional conditions and guarding against potential disruption to existing export routes.

Crude exports through the Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil pipeline had resumed in March, after Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government agreed on restarting flows.

Baghdad is also working to revamp a disused pipeline that would allow oil ‌to be pumped directly to Turkey's Ceyhan ⁠port without passing through the Kurdistan region.

The ​closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran war has curtailed oil exports from Saudi ​Arabia, the ‌UAE, Kuwait and Iraq, sending prices higher.

(Reporting ⁠by Ahmed Elimam, ​Writing by Eman Abuhassira, Editing by Louise Heavens)