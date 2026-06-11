2PointZero Group, a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer sectors, today completed the sale of its full 7.29 percent stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) to Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (Abu Dhabi Power), an indirect and wholly owned subsidiary of L'IMAD Holding Company.

The exit further strengthens 2PointZero’s financial position and enhances its flexibility to pursue attractive opportunities across its core sectors, while maintaining a disciplined focus on creating long-term value for shareholders, a WAM news agency report said.

The proceeds will be allocated towards optimising the group’s capital structure, strengthening its balance sheet, and supporting investments across strategic sectors globally, including energy, mining, consumer, food and packaging businesses, it said.

With AED135 billion in assets, AED9.5 billion of cash as at the end of Q1, and following completion of the transaction, 2PointZero will be positioned with one of the strongest balance sheets in the region, a net debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.17x and net debt-to-EBITDA of approximately 2.0x, it said.

This financial strength provides significant flexibility to deploy capital into high-quality, cash-generative businesses targeting an IRR of above 15 percent, while maintaining a conservative leverage profile, the company said.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero, said: “In today’s market environment, liquidity and flexibility are strategic advantages. This transaction enables us to continue the global diversification of our portfolio and recycle our capital, while strengthening our balance sheet. We are exploring several strategic sectors globally where we aspire to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of IHC, commented: “This transaction is a clear proof point of our stated objective to reduce exposure to minority investments and free up capital to double down on the networks we are building across our core sectors. That is how we recycle capital from individual investments into connected value chains, ensuring every dirham we deploy works harder for our shareholders. Our focus remains on scaling ecosystems that generate durable returns and long-term value.”

Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero, said: “This transaction strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to deploy capital where we see the strongest long-term returns for shareholders. Following our successful 2025 exit from PAL Cooling Holding, this further reinforces our capital recycling strategy. Now is the time when sitting on cash becomes a strategic advantage.

"Combined with our AED9.5 billion group cash position as at the end of Q1, this gives us substantial headroom to deploy across strategic sectors such as energy, mining, consumer, food and packaging businesses globally, and optimise our capital structure and balance sheet.”

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