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BEIJING - The deputy head of China's National Energy Administration met with an executive of Saudi Aramco in Beijing on Tuesday, the administration said in a statement on Thursday.
* NEA Deputy Administrator Song Hongkun and Aramco's Downstream President Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani exchanged views on global energy security and bilateral oil and gas cooperation, according to the statement.
* Song said he hoped Chinese and Saudi companies would strengthen communication, deepen cooperation and prudently address risks.
* The meeting comes at a time when the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began in late February, has disrupted global oil and gas supply as the shipping chokepoint, Strait of Hormuz, remained effectively closed.
* Saudi Arabia is one of China's biggest oil suppliers, although Beijing, the world's largest oil importer, keeps its imports diverse.
(Reporting by Yukun Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)