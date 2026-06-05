The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) celebrated the completion of its 200th offshore rig project, marking the successful delivery of the Valaris 250 (Bob Palmer) offshore rig project.

The rig belongs to the Gorilla Class category, which is considered among the largest offshore rig designs in the world, with only a limited number of such rigs currently operating globally.

The project achieved a key safety milestone clocking more than 700,000 LTI-free manhours, thus reflecting a strong commitment to the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational excellence.

The event brought together senior executives and officials from ASRY, along with representatives from Valaris. The ceremony highlighted ASRY Offshore’ s journey and achievements across 200 successfully delivered projects, in addition to showcasing the key works completed as part of the Valaris 250 (Bob Palmer) project.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Abri, Chief Executive Officer of ASRY, said: "Reaching the milestone of 200 projects within ASRY Offshore marks an important chapter in ASRY’s journey and reflects the expertise and trust the company has built over years of delivering complex offshore projects."

"The Valaris 250 (Bob Palmer) project is a strong example of our technical and operational capabilities and our ability to successfully execute major projects in accordance with the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency," noted Al Abri.

"We are proud of this achievement, which was made possible through the dedication of our teams, partners, and clients. We look forward to further strengthening ASRY’s position as a leading maritime and industrial hub and to continuing our contribution to the energy and offshore sectors through the delivery of more specialized projects," he stated.

Taner Demirel, Director of Offshore Rig Repair at ASRY, said: "The VALARIS 250 (Bob Palmer) project is one of the most significant offshore rig repair and maintenance projects undertaken by ASRY in recent years, given the size of the rig and the complexity of the scope of work. The project required careful planning and close coordination between ASRY, Valaris, and all stakeholders to ensure its successful completion to the highest standards of quality and safety."

"The selection of this project to represent ASRY Offshore’ s 200th successfully delivered project milestone is an achievement we are all proud of and further reinforces ASRY’s position as a leading regional center for offshore rig repair, maintenance, and upgrade services," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).