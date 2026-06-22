Wood has secured a five-year Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with Aramco, with an option to extend by three years, to support major in-kingdom capital projects in Saudi Arabia.

The contract will see Wood deliver engineering, design and project management services across Aramco’s oil and gas, refining, petrochemical and lower-carbon hydrogen initiatives aligned with its long-term energy strategy.

The partnership builds on more than 30 years of collaboration between Wood and Aramco.

In 2024, Wood also won a major engineering services contract for Aramco’s Southern and Northern Areas gas increments project, aimed at boosting gas production capacity in the Kingdom.

Under the new agreement, Wood’s approximately 900 in-kingdom employees will work alongside its Reading office in the UK to deliver engineering design work.

Nick Shorten, Executive President of Projects at Wood, said: “This agreement reinforces our position as a trusted delivery partner for Aramco and reflects our long-term commitment to supporting Aramco’s energy portfolio.”

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