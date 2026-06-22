Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new national carrier, on Thursday launched daily direct flights between Riyadh and Dubai, operated by its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Flight RX243 departed King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at 14:05 local time and arrived at Dubai International Airport at 17:00 local time. The return flight, RX244, departs Dubai at 18:30 and arrives in Riyadh at 19:20.

Dubai is Riyadh Air's third destination launch as part of the carrier's strategy to connect the Kingdom with major regional and global hubs.

The airline aims to provide an advanced travel experience featuring premium seating, modern in-flight entertainment systems, high levels of comfort, and Saudi hospitality, it said.

Riyadh Air received four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in June as part of its expansion plans and aims to serve 100 destinations worldwide by 2030.

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