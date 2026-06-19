Etihad Airways has celebrated the inaugural flight of its Airbus A380 to Japan, which touched down at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport on June 18.

The arrival marks a moment for the airline, with the renowned double-decker now operating daily between the two capitals.

The aircraft brings expanded capacity on the route alongside an elevated premium offering.

Featuring four distinct cabins, the A380 introduces The Residence to the Japanese market for the first time, allowing travellers flying to and from Tokyo to experience the pinnacle of luxury commercial aviation.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "Tokyo has long held a special place in the hearts of our guests, and today, we are proud to meet that affection with a truly extraordinary aircraft. The introduction of the A380 reinforces our commitment to the Japanese market, responding to robust demand for premium travel connecting Abu Dhabi and Tokyo. With this route, we are returning our eighth A380 to the fleet, further expanding our operation and premium offering. Whether flying in Economy, Business, First, or The Residence, we promise an elevated, unforgettable journey for our guests.”

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