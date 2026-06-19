Emirates has announced that it is expanding its operations in Ghana with the introduction of four additional weekly services between Dubai and Accra from 12th July 2026.

The new service will complement Emirates' existing daily operation and the sustained growth in air travel demand to and from Accra, which continues to experience high seat occupancy year-round.

The new service is optimally timed to connect travellers from Accra to key commercial and tourist hubs including Beijing, Seoul, Sydney, Perth, Mumbai, Singapore, New York JFK and Jeddah. The newly added service will also offer travellers a more convenient option to connect to Accra via Dubai, mainly from points such as Delhi, Boston, Los Angeles and gateways across Germany and the UK.

Salem Almana, Emirates' Country Manager, Ghana, said, “The introduction of this additional service demonstrates our continued confidence in the Ghanaian market and our commitment to supporting the country's growing travel needs."

He added, "This expansion will strengthen business, tourism and trade links between Ghana and key markets across our global network, while contributing to the continued growth of Ghana's aviation sector. Through Dubai, travellers will enjoy seamless access to close to 140 destinations worldwide, while visitors from around the world will have even greater opportunities to experience Ghana."

With the introduction of flights EK789/EK790, Emirates will serve Ghana with 11 weekly flights operated by its widebody Boeing 777-300ER.

Beyond passenger operations, the additional and dedicated flights will support cargo movements from Accra to and through Dubai, via Emirates SkyCargo.