KUWAIT CITY - EgyptAir and Flydubai have resumed flight operations from Kuwait International Airport’s Passenger Terminal 4 (T4), marking the beginning of a phased plan to restore air traffic operations after a temporary reduction in services.

Kuwait authorities had announced the gradual resumption of limited flights through T4 for Gulf, Arab and international airlines as part of an operational plan designed to expand travel services while ensuring safety and security measures remain in place. Under the first phase of the plan, flights will operate daily from 4:00 am to 10:00 pm, with participating airlines initially allowed to operate one flight each as operations are gradually increased.

The plan includes the activation of 50 check-in counters, full operation of immigration and security screening facilities, and coordination with ground handling companies to ensure smooth passenger movement. Air cargo and private aviation operations will continue without interruption.

Passengers have been advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure and to confirm flight schedules directly with their airlines before travelling. Authorities also requested passengers avoid bringing unnecessary companions to the terminal to help reduce congestion.

The move is aimed at meeting passenger demand, expanding travel options for citizens and residents, and supporting the gradual normalization of aviation services while maintaining strict safety standards.

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