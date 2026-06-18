Bahrain's national airline Gulf Air has announced that it has welcomed a new addition to its fleet - an Airbus A321neo aircraft, thus expanding its fleet to 46 aircraft.

This expansion reflects the national carrier’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities and supporting its future growth plans, in line with its long-term fleet modernisation strategy.

The Bahrain flag-carrier said the Airbus A321neo combines operational efficiency with enhanced passenger comfort, featuring one of the most spacious cabin designs in the single isle aircraft category.

The aircraft is configured with 16 Falcon Gold seats and 150 Economy Class seats, offering elevated travel experience for passengers, it stated.

In addition, the aircraft incorporates advanced technologies designed to optimize performance, improving fuel efficiency and reducing both fuel consumption and carbon emissions by up to 20% compared with previous generations aircraft of the same type, said the national carrrier.

Gulf Air is expected to receive additional Airbus A321neo aircraft throughout the year, further supporting the airline’s plans to expand its network and strengthen its future operations, it added.

The first national carrier in the GCC established in 1950, today, the Gulf Air operates to more than 50 destinations across the GCC, Asia, Europe, America, and the Indian Subcontinent.

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