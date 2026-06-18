Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of white poultry, meat, fish, and dairy products in the Egyptian market on Wednesday, June 17th.

The price of white poultry reached EGP 77.8 per kilogram, marking a daily fall of 2.8%.

Likewise, the meat’s price declined by 1.3% to reach EGP 442 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish was priced at EGP 89.9 per kilogram, reflecting a daily rise of 2.4%.

Packaged milk costs EGP 45 per liter, a day-on-day decrease of 1.1%.

The price of a carton of white eggs went up by 0.9% to record EGP 101.1.