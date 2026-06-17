Arab Finance: Prices of meat, poultry, fish, and dairy products saw mixed movements in Egyptian markets on Tuesday, June 16th, 2026, according to data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

White poultry prices declined by 3.4% daily to EGP 80.1 per kilogram, monthly by 17%, and annually by 5.6%.

Tilapia prices fell 4.9% day-on-day to EGP 87.8 per kilogram, reflecting a monthly decrease of 1.3%, while remaining marginally higher by 0.2% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, beef prices increased to EGP 447.8 per kilogram, marking a daily rise of 1.9%. On a monthly basis, prices were up 2.5%, while annual growth reached 17.7%.

In the dairy segment, packaged milk rose 0.8% day-on-day to EGP 45.5 per liter. The product also recorded a monthly increase of 1.6% and an annual increase of 2.4%.

The price of a carton of white eggs climbed 7.7% on a daily basis to EGP 100.2. Despite the increase, egg prices remained lower by 17.3%, compared to the previous month, and by 24.8% year-on-year.