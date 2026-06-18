Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note, as the EGX30 index climbed by 1.10% to 52,621.84 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also rose by 0.56% to 5,842.71 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 0.16% to 6,090.79 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.39% at 15,543.54 points and by 0.43% at 21,354.78 points, respectively.

A total of 2.857 billion shares were traded at EGP 12.168 billion over 206,417 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 3.516 trillion.

Retail investors dominated 67.92% of total trading transactions, while institutions accounted for 32.07% of trading.

Egyptian traders took over 83.31% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 12.23% and 4.46%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 100.215 million and EGP 233.590 million, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 333.806 million.