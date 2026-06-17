Major Gulf stock markets traded mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed the ​implications of ⁠an interim peace agreement between the United States and ‌Iran. Some details of the accord emerged on Tuesday, with President Donald ​Trump saying the arrangement would prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear ​weapon.

A U.S. ​official indicated that Iran would be permitted to resume oil sales once the deal is signed on ⁠Friday. The memorandum of understanding extends a fragile ceasefire reached in April by 60 days, allowing more time for negotiations toward a lasting settlement.

Under the proposed terms, the ​United States ‌would lift ⁠its blockade of Iranian ⁠ports, while Tehran would restore oil tanker passage through the Strait ​of Hormuz, which has been ‌effectively shut since the war started in ⁠late February.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% lower, weighed down by a 0.9% fall in oil major Saudi Aramco.

Brent crude futures were down 0.2%, or 15 cents, at $78.81 a barrel by 0630 GMT. Separately, the kingdom's new airline, Riyadh Air, won the right to operate flights to and from the United States, ‌the U.S. Transportation Department said in an order ⁠Tuesday.

Dubai's main share index gained 0.3%, ​helped by a 0.8% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties .

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.1%.

The Qatari benchmark ​added 0.3%, ‌with Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest ⁠lender, rising 0.3%.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)