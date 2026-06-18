Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange "MSX 30" index closed at 7,582.24 points today, down51.3 points, or 0.672 percent, from the previous session's close of 7,633.50 points.

Trading value fell to RO 28.36 million, a decline of 23.8 percent from RO 37.23 million recorded in the lastsession, according to the MSX report.

Market capitalisation declined by0.308 percent from the previous trading day to approximately RO 36.70 billion.

Non‑Omani investors recordedpurchases worth RO 3.41 million, accounting for 12.05 percent of total tradingvalue, while sales reached RO 4.08 million, or 14.41 percent. Net non‑Omaniinvestment consequently fell by RO 0.67 million, or 2.36 percent.

Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).