Muttrah, one of Oman’s most historic and commercially significant cities, is entering a new phase of tourism and urban development. Several tourism, entertainment, and real estate projects are currently underway, promising to increase the city’s attractiveness to both residents and international visitors.

While these developments offer exciting opportunities, they also highlight a longstanding challenge: the shortage of parking spaces and limited road access within the city.

Among the most anticipated projects is the Muttrah Cable Car, which has reportedly reached around 90 percent completion and is expected to begin trial operations later this year.

The project is designed to provide visitors with panoramic views of the sea, mountains, and historic neighbourhoods that have long defined Muttrah’s unique character. Extending approximately three kilometers between multiple stations, the cable car is expected to become a landmark attraction and one of the first projects of its kind in Oman.

The cable car is being developed at a time when Muttrah is experiencing broader growth. Tourism-related real estate developments are emerging near Sultan Qaboos Port, which has resumed receiving large vessels and cruise ships. New coastal residential projects are also expected to attract additional residents and visitors. Together, these initiatives will generate economic activity and create new opportunities for businesses in the area.

However, increased visitor numbers will place additional pressure on infrastructure that is already under strain. Traffic congestion is a common occurrence at the entrance to Muttrah and along the Corniche, particularly during weekends, holidays, and tourist seasons. The shortage of parking facilities has become a major concern for residents, business owners, and visitors alike.

Addressing this issue should be considered a priority. The success of the cable car and other future developments will depend not only on the attractiveness of the projects themselves but also on the ease with which people can access them. Expanding parking capacity, improving public transportation links, and introducing modern traffic management solutions will be essential for ensuring a positive visitor experience.

If integrated with other attractions, the cable car could transform Muttrah from a destination known primarily for its traditional souq and Corniche into a comprehensive tourism hub operating throughout the year. The project has the potential to increase visitor stays, benefiting restaurants, cafés, shops, and service providers. It may also encourage further investment in cultural, recreational, and hospitality facilities.

The project will strengthen Muttrah’s position as a tourism destination by offering a unique perspective of the city’s natural and historical landscapes. At the same time, it supports the goals of Oman Vision 2040 by contributing to economic diversification and enhancing the tourism and services sectors.

Nevertheless, one project alone cannot fully unlock Muttrah’s potential. The city would benefit from additional attractions such as interactive museums, heritage trails, family entertainment facilities, cultural festivals, marine tourism activities, and pedestrian-friendly connections between key landmarks. Such initiatives would encourage visitors to spend more time in the city and create a more diversified tourism experience.

Muttrah possesses exceptional historical, cultural, and natural assets that few cities in the region can match. The cable car project represents an important step toward unlocking this potential. Yet its long-term success will depend on careful planning and investment in supporting infrastructure, particularly parking and transportation facilities.

By addressing these challenges today, Muttrah can position itself as one of Oman’s leading tourism destinations, offering visitors a unique blend of history, culture, commerce, and modern attractions while preserving the character that has made it a treasured landmark for generations.

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