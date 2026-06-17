Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Tuesday's trading session lower by 2.33 points, or 0.02 percent, reaching 10,551.42 points.

A total of 171,210,538 shares were traded during the session, with a total value of QAR 445,067,610.451 through 23,423 transactions across all sectors. The shares of 29 companies advanced, while those of 21 other companies declined, with the shares of three companies remaining unchanged.

Market capitalization at the close of trading stood at QAR 637,228,505,239.866 compared to QAR 636,324,628,008.500 in the previous session.

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