KUWAIT CITY: Governor of Farwaniya Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al- Sabah met with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Kuwait Yang Xin at his office in the Farwaniya Governorate headquarters on Thursday.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation and bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

Both sides discussed many issues of mutual interest and opportunities for stronger coordination aimed at reinforcing the distinguished relationship between Kuwait and China.

During the meeting, the Governor highlighted the deep-rooted historical relations between the two countries, while commending the continuous progress of cooperation in various sectors. He wished the Ambassador success in carrying out his responsibilities.

On the other hand, Ambassador Yang Xin praised the strong ties between Kuwait and China, reaffirming his country’s commitment to expand cooperation and solidify bilateral relations in a manner that serves the interests of both nations. He also expressed his appreciation to the Governor for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him.

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