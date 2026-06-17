Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 7,618.29 points, marking a drop of 52.1 points, or 0.680%, compared tothe last trading session, which closed at 7,670.43 points.

Thetotal trading value reached RO 38,727,293, representing a rise of 10.5% from the previous trading session, which recorded RO 38,042,670.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went downby 0.450% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 36.64 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 4,273,000, accounting for 11.03% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 6,433,000, or 16.61%.Net non-Omani investment decreased by RO 2,160,000, representing a 5.58% drop.

Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).