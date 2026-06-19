Iran's Strait of ​Hormuz ⁠body said on Friday it ‌would waive planned fees ​to use the strait during ​a 60-day negotiation period ​under the memorandum of understanding signed with ⁠the United States this week.

Ships seeking passage through the strait ​while ‌the interim agreement is ⁠in ⁠force must submit transit requests ​at least ‌48 hours before ⁠arrival, Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said in a notice.

Iran would waive fees for security, safety, environmental services and related insurance during ‌the period, while requiring vessels to ⁠coordinate routes and ​transit times in advance due to areas ​affected by ‌mines and to ⁠ensure safe navigation.

(Reporting ​by Jana Choukeir)