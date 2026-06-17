Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Wednesday as investors weighed an ​interim U.S.-Iran peace ⁠deal. Some details of the accord emerged on Tuesday, with President Donald Trump ‌saying the arrangement would prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. A U.S. official indicated that Iran ​would be permitted to resume oil sales once the deal is signed on Friday.

The memorandum of ​understanding extends ​a fragile ceasefire reached in April by 60 days, allowing more time for negotiations toward a lasting settlement. On Wednesday, Trump said the MoU with Iran ⁠was not yet final and warned he could resume military strikes if he found its terms unsatisfactory or if Tehran failed to "behave."

Under the proposed terms, the United States would lift its blockade of Iranian ports, while Tehran would restore oil tanker passage ​through the ‌Strait of Hormuz, ⁠which has been ⁠effectively shut since the war started in late February.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.3% lower, weighed ​down by a 0.4% drop in Al Rajhi Bank and ‌a 0.6% decrease in oil major Saudi Aramco. Brent crude ⁠futures were up 54 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.50 a barrel by 1208 GMT. Separately, the kingdom's new airline, Riyadh Air, won the right to operate flights to and from the United States, the U.S. Transportation Department said in an order Tuesday.

Dubai's main share index gained 1%, led by a 3.4% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties . In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%. The Qatari benchmark rose 0.2%, with Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest lender, closing 0.3% higher. Investor sentiment was ‌supported by the announcement of an interim agreement between the ⁠two countries, though caution may persist as upcoming negotiations could ​still trigger volatility, said Daniel Takieddine Co-founder and CEO, Sky Links Capital Group. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index climbed 1.1%.

Saudi Arabia fell 0.3% to 11,115

Abu Dhabi up 0.3% to 9,996

Dubai climbed 1% to ​6,116

Qatar gained 0.2% ‌to 10,576

Egypt advanced 1.1% to 52,622

Bahrain gained 0.8% to 2,016

Oman down 0.7% ⁠to 7,594

Kuwait fell 0.2%, to 9,279

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Shailesh Kuber)